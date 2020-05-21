IS KU SMART TO FIGHT NCAA?

QUESTION: The NCAA is making serious charges against traditional powerhouse basketball programs that seem much more egregious than the tutor scandal that landed Mizzou with a one-year postseason ban. Kansas, unlike MU which cooperated with the NCAA, is vigorously denying the charges. Is the way to get a lighter sentence from the NCAA to fight tooth and nail on the charges rather than cooperating with the NCAA like MU did?
MATTER: I understand your overall take here, but there are some big differences between the situations. In Mizzou's case, there was an ex-tutor who was blowing the whistle and letting the world know all about her evidence. Mizzou could have denied everything she claimed — and, actually, MU denied her major accusation, that she was directed by her superiors to cheat for the athletes — but MU couldn't deny the evidence that she had in her possession. So, yes, it's easy to say Mizzou should have fought the charges and closed doors to the investigators, but MU couldn't keep the ex-tutor from sharing her evidence. So, unlike the Kansas scandal, Mizzou couldn’t plead innocent when the tutor had all the damning evidence — or at least enough to bring about the charges and penalties. (Remember, the NCAA only found enough evidence that she helped 12 athletes cheat. She claimed it was more than 40.)
In hindsight, should Mizzou have fought back and denied any wrongdoing? Well, that's exactly what Mizzou did. They claimed the tutor acted alone. They couldn't deny that she helped athletes cheat, because that was already obvious. Mizzou denied that she was coerced/forced/enticed to help them cheat. That's why MU opened its doors to investigators, to prove that it was a solo operation. And that's essentially what the NCAA ruled took place. MU was penalized for not catching her in the act.
