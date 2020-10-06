IS LINEUP OVERDUE FOR OFFENSIVE OVERHAUL?

QUESTION: 2006 and 2011 are a long way in the past, and those teams were extremely well-rounded with big middle-order bats. And they also made moves at the trade deadline. The past five seasons there have been big issues on offense, and the pitching and defense has only carried them so far. Do you think the front office will start to build a good lineup, or do we have to wait for some of the bad contacts to fall off the books to see a lineup overhaul?
COMMISH: A more thorough overhaul may have to wait a year until a couple of contracts -- and you know which ones they are -- are off the books, and revenue is streaming again, rather than trickling. I still like the pitching/defense model, but you have to have consistent hitting. And the Cardinals haven't had that for a few years, notably this one. Somebody else has to be brought in. Another hitter. And perhaps another hitting coach, if only to change the landscape.
