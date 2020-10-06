 Skip to main content
IS LINEUP OVERDUE FOR OFFENSIVE OVERHAUL?
IS LINEUP OVERDUE FOR OFFENSIVE OVERHAUL?

World Series Game 7

Cardinals manager Tony La Russa hoists the championship trophy after Game 7 of the World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers Friday, Oct. 28, 2011, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. At right are president Bill DeWitt III, general manager John Mozeliak and owner Bill DeWitt Jr. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION:  2006 and 2011 are a long way in the past, and those teams were extremely well-rounded with big middle-order bats. And they also made moves at the trade deadline. The past five seasons there have been big issues on offense, and the pitching and defense has only carried them so far. Do you think the front office will start to build a good lineup, or do we have to wait for some of the bad contacts to fall off the books to see a lineup overhaul?

COMMISH:  A more thorough overhaul may have to wait a year until a couple of contracts -- and you know which ones they are -- are off the books, and revenue is streaming again, rather than trickling. I still like the pitching/defense model, but you have to have consistent hitting. And the Cardinals haven't had that for a few years, notably this one. Somebody else has to be brought in. Another hitter. And perhaps another hitting coach, if only to change the landscape.

