QUESTION: Is "Mad Bum" an offseason target for John Mozeliak?
GOOLD: Madison Bumgarner is lefthanded. He's a starter. He's on the list. The Cardinals will of course have a conversation with his agent -- maybe even in person at the GM meetings -- and get a sense for what Bumgarner wants, and whether that's Atlanta or San Francisco or somewhere else or nowhere else, whether that's two years or three years or five years.
He's not atop the list for some of those reasons, but the Cardinals will want to have that discussion with his agent to determine if there's a reason for further talks.