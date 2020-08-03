IS MANFRED AND THUS MLB IN DENIAL ABOUT THE SEASON?

QUESTION: Is MLB in denial about the realistic chances of being able to finish the season?
COMMISH: As long as 28 of the 30 teams haven't had any real issues, commissioner Manfred seems to be saying, "Damn the torpedoes. Full speed ahead."
FOLLOW-UP: Bud Sielig was such a bumbling boob that I initially thought that because Rob Manfred could actually string sentences together that he would be a huge upgrade as a commissioner. Now, I actually think he is dumber than Sielig. From his handling of the Marlins sale, to his comments during this summer's labor strife, he just seems inept. However, it is his recent comments regarding the league and COVID, referring to not being a "quitter" that just make it clear that he should not have this job. I'm not sure this is the dumbest thing ever said, but it's up there. Dealing with COVID isn't about bravery or "not quitting." What is your opinion of Manfred, and do you think he will be commissioner after this season?
COMMISH: I don't value Mr. Manfred as highly as I valued Bud Selig as commissioner. But Manfred will be commissioner as long as the owners want him to be, and he's in the midst of a contract now. So I don't see an imminent change.
