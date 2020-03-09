IS MARTINEZ 'BACK'?

QUESTION: After 9 innings spread over three games against mostly minor-leaguers, in which he gave up 7 hits and 5 walks, people seem ready to say "Martinez' is back" and ink him in for the starting rotation. What do you see?
COMMISH: I'm bullish on Martinez. I like his demeanor. You can tell when he's distracted or hurt or both. I don't see that yet.
He didn't walk anybody in his last start and Washington had a few regulars in the lineup.
Follow-up: Could Carlos be the Cardinals' secret ace this year?
COMMISH: That's my take so far. Martinez's arm has held up this spring, for three to five innings at a time. Can it last six or seven every five days during the regular season? No one knows that answer but he could be a No. 2 or No. 3 starter who knows what it's like to be a No. 1 -- which he could be again.