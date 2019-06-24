Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals close out Angels series

St. Louis Cardinals Third baseman Matt Carpenter (13) slides into second as he is thrown out for the final out for the game during the ninth inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Are we seeing a classic example of a older player's skills deteriorating before our eyes in Carpenter?

GOOLD: That's possible. It always is. A player in his 30s -- there's going to be a decline. He's struggled against the fastball as the metrics show, and that could mean that he's trying to cheat to speed up and that leaves him exposed on the off-speed pitch. I still get the sense there's something else going on here and we're seeing a hitter who is trying to get back to using all fields.