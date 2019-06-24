QUESTION: Are we seeing a classic example of a older player's skills deteriorating before our eyes in Carpenter?
GOOLD: That's possible. It always is. A player in his 30s -- there's going to be a decline. He's struggled against the fastball as the metrics show, and that could mean that he's trying to cheat to speed up and that leaves him exposed on the off-speed pitch. I still get the sense there's something else going on here and we're seeing a hitter who is trying to get back to using all fields.