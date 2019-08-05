QUESTION: Was 'Mo' hampered by DeWitt at the trade deadline because the owner didn't want to take on more salary?
COMMISH: From what I know of Bill DeWitt Jr., he would not hesitate to take on money. They have plenty, and they spent plenty in the spring with Goldschmidt, Mikolas and Carpenter.
Zack Greinke (above, with the Astros) was the only real salary that was dealt last week and the Cardinals apparently never were in that one.
Follow-up: Can we assume that the lack of moves at the trade deadline by the Cardinals shows that the front office does not believe this team is a true contender for a title?
COMMISH: Perhaps you're assuming that. Why wouldn't they be a contender for a title? If the playoffs started today, they would be in. At that point, only 10 teams are contending for a title.
No, they do not aspire to be the wild-card team. But there will be 20 teams who won't even achieve that.