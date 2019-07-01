QUESTION: True or false: A 3.5-year run like 'Mo' has had would cost any other GM/team president their job, in a market that is as competitive and resource rich as St Louis.
COMMISH: I say wait until this season is over and ask that question again. You don't make front office changes during the season, as you sometimes do with managers and often with players.
Four dry seasons in a row might be cause for some change.
Follow-up: It’s almost a year since Matheny was fired and Shildt arrived. Frankly, at this point, I don’t see much difference. It's still a boring team to watch. "Mo' puts this roster together, but he seems to escape the heat from the P-D.
COMMISH: I don't think "Mo" escapes any heat. His trading and free-agent signings, good or bad, have been well documented. The only heat that means anything that could be applied to him would come from Bill DeWitt Jr.
But, no, except for Shildt's August of last year and April of this year, the other months both this year and last have looked much the same. Not good enough.