COMMENT: Defend Mozeliak all you want because of success at the start of his tenure, but as the litany of bad trades, bust free-agent signings, and ill-advised contract extensions mount, it’s clear Mo must go. No major in-season trades since 2014, horrible first-round picks (Nick Plummer, Delvin Perez), re-signing Matt Carpenter when he didn't need to, zero creativity, failure to promote deserving prospects who could help and the current poor roster, which he’s 100 percent responsible for.
GORDO: The needless Carpenter contract extension will certainly stick to him. It's not like Matt was going anywhere any time soon. It's hard to imagine that turning out well at this point. As for player development, there has been some tumult there, including the whole "Hackgate" kerfuffle. The franchise has gone through some people on that side of things. And when Mozeliak had a surplus of MLB-ready talent, he mismanaged those assets with some empty trades last year.
But as we always note, DeWitt has a hand in big baseball decisions and he covets continuity. For him to move on from Mozeliak and others, he would need to believe that baseball operations need a reset, with at least some of the impetus coming from new leadership from the outside.
Follow-up: This Cards team, as flawed as it is, is the best team the Cards will field over the next three years. Why not bring in a fresh outside view to invigorate what appears to be an organization gone stale?
GORDO: Again, DeWitt could do that. He brought in Jeff Luhnow and gave him a chance to grow. Eventually that ultimately led to Walt Jocketty's demise. It will be interesting to see what he does if all of this player regression holds and puts the Cardinals in a tough spot.