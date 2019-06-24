QUESTION: Seeing Walt Jocketty in the press box this weekend got me to thinking. I know the Cards moved on from Walt to Mo for a number of reasons in an attempt to synch with how the game was evolving. But can we really say we're doing better in that regard? Perhaps Walt's trading strategy would no longer be viable, but I do long for the days of Edmonds, Rolen, Renteria, Walker, and Berkman.
GOOLD: (Aside: I get emails and tweets and even questions in this chat that give Luhnow credit for moves that happened after he left and moves that were made when he wasn't even in the room before he left. It does seem like there is a disconnect between what fans remember each GM/Front Office exec did, and maybe that's a failing of the coverage? But then when I catalog some of the moves, just move by move, it seen as some kind of defense of the front office, when really I'm just trying to offer facts for people to make better arguments. Like this one: Mozeliak signed Berkman, Jocketty didn't. Or this one, Mozeliak was instrumental in setting up the current farm system and how it operates along with LaRocque, Vuch, Shildt, DeJohn, Tim Leveque (who doesn't get enough credit), and, yes, Luhnow. But, man, the retrofitted hagiography is something else. And if anyone can explain it to me, the floor is yours ...)