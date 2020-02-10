IS NOGOWSKI A NAME TO WATCH?

QUESTION: You mentioned Justin Williams, Austin Dean and Evan Mendoza as players who might be spring surprises. Why no talk about John Nogowski? Great minor league stats -- even better than Carlson. He can play LF, which is an open position at this point.
GOOLD: He's here in camp. He's already working out with the players, and he's been doing infield work with Wong, DeJong, and Mendoza all week that I've been here. Nogowski is in his first big-league camp. He'll get some time in the OF and at first base; probably more time at first base because of the set up of the roster.
He hasn't been mentioned as part of the competition by the Cardinals, if that's what you're asking. But neither has Austin Dean all that much. They could change that with how they swing the bat.
Photo: John Nogowski takes a pickoff throw at first base during a Florida State game in the 2014 NCAA baseball tournament. (AP Photo)