IS REALMUTO A REALITY?
Tommy Pham, J.T. Realmuto

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Pham (28) scores as Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto waits for the throw during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 29, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

QUESTION: If you had the chance for the Cardinals to sign J.T. Realmuto instead of Molina, would you? I would love for Yadi to finish his career here, but wouldn't Realmuto be a huge upgrade?

COMMISH: For one, Molina will cost you only one or two year. Realmuto will get five or six at many more dollars per year. For next year, assuming some fans are allowed back in the park, the Cardinals would do well to give the fans what they want -- Molina and Wainwright -- and then try to fix up as much of the rest of the club as they can.

