QUESTION: DG...last year, when Shildt took over the club, it seemed as though he was much more progressive in his pitching staff management. Am I correct to have observed some regression in this area recently? I'm thinking specifically about how long he left Gant in last night when it seemed he didn't have "it."
GOOLD: Well, I think last night's a good example of what Shildt has been having to navigate around at times this season: A tapped bullpen where there are players just not available. They were down Hicks and Miller. Carlos Martinez was going to get one inning if the Cardinals tied the game, and then the long man for extra innings was ... drum roll please ... Adam Wainwright, Wednesday's starter. That's not ideal. So Gant had to wear it as the game got away from him. Not ideal at all considering that was a game there for the winning -- and that was true long before they ever got to the eighth/ninth innings. The one area where Shildt/Maddux has not been as cutting edge as they talked about being in spring training was with the closer, and riveting Hicks into that spot has cost them because he has gone lengths without being used. That's willingly dry-docking one of the best arms in baseball. I don't get that. Seems like there would be reasons to find creative and meaningful uses for him. Otherwise, I think the biggest difference between last year's bullpen and this year's isn't how they want to use it, it's the return on those uses. Giovanny Gallegos has been impressive, and his assignments have been aggressive and more impactful with each week. Tyler Webb has been used in non-traditional spots and responded (see: Sunday). That too me shows what the manager/pitching coach want to do and can do when they get the performance.