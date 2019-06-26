QUESTION: What happens to the Cardinals' motto of 2019 matters?
BENFRED: That quote from president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was going to be the measuring stick of this team, good bad or somewhere in between. I can't imagine the front office let it get out there without knowing that. There are lots of reasons to poke holes in the legitimacy of that statement at the moment. But first it never meant all-in. The Cardinals' business model doesn't embrace all-in. It did mean that, as I understood it, an increased urgency. We have not seen as much of that as I thought we would. Now, the trade deadline is coming and deals will heat up until then, and it's hard to make deals now. But motivated teams find a way. Hard has not stopped the Cubs and other contenders from improving their teams before the deadline.