IS SUNNY THE BLUES' MVP?

COMMENT: The Blues' MVP seems to be Sunny. What is it about him that makes him so valuable? We lose Petro and the boys have their best game vs. the Stars, but we can't seem to stomach (sorry Petro) losing Sunny.
BENFRED: The boys are back on track it seems. Jordan Binnington has shaken the Bieber curse. Pietrangelo, by the way, is over his bug. (Don't minimize his importance!) And Vladimir Tarasenko looms, ready to make an impact after getting tired of watching from afar.
But yes, don't forget the importance of Sundqvist. He's Berube's style personified. Does the little stuff. Plays with the energy and edge Berube wants the team to take on. He was so, so important during the postseason run last season. He will be so important to this postseason, and he's still kind of working his way back