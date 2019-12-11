QUESTION: The Blues are struggling on defense and a lot of that can be attributed to the injuries to the forward group, but do you think Petro's focused too much on offense and padding his stats for free agency than he is with playing a defensive game? Is there a rift in the chemistry of the defensive unit since the Faulk signing? Is Petro trying to prove something?
JT: Even with their recent dip, the Blues still rank 6th in defense in the NHL, so it's still one of the league's best — as has been the case for much of the last decade.
I don't think Petro's focused too much on offense. There have been some uncharacteristic mistakes and turnovers in the back end — and not just by the D-men — lately. As a whole, the Blues don't seem to be as mentally sharp lately, although Berube told me today he didn't think that was an issue against Buffalo. This could be nothing more than the inevitable lull that comes when Stanley Cup champions try to repeat.
Not aware of any rift. I do find it interesting that even with all the juggling of D-pairs that Faulk and Pietrangelo were only paired together at the start of the game just once this season — in the opener. (Although they've skated shifts together in-game many times since then.)