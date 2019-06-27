Answer edited to reflect that unrestricted free agent Carl Gunnarsson re-signed with the Blues on Thursday.
QUESTION: What will next year's roster look like? Who is the most likely to not return or be retained?
JT: The roster is relatively set for next year — Doug Armstrong has said as much. I don't think it will be anything like last offseason. Again, you never say never with Armstrong, but the Blues have only one unrestricted free agent of note in Maroon. Do they buy out Steen? (I have no feel for that). Do they trade Allen? (I wouldn't think so.)
So camp may come down to whether Jordan Kyrou or Niko Mikkola make the opening day roster. Is Blais on the roster from Day 1? Or Fabbri?