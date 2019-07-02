QUESTION: Just from anecdotal experience at work and dealing with the public, I sense that 9 out of 10 Cards fans are somewhere between highly irritated to downright mad over the team that Mozeliak has assembled. How can DeWitt look the other way with Mozeliak? There's gotta be a breaking point for DeWitt at some point, right?
BENFRED: If I knew the breaking point, I would tell you. But I don't, and we have not seen any signs that Mozeliak's seat is legitimately hot. I know that's not the answer you're seeking, based off your question. If the Cardinals miss the playoffs again, there will likely be more changes made, but I have no reason to believe today that those changes would include Mozeliak.
Another thing: Look at the crowds. Fans are not so mad they are not going to games. There are not swaths and swaths of empty seats.
I talked to two fans the other day who are season ticket holders for multiple years. They're going to fewer games now than ever before. That's something, right? And they say that when they do go, they don't see as many of the regulars. It's a more transient population in their section of the seats. Why? Because the season ticket holders are selling their seats when they don't go, and people are buying them. The season ticket holders might be losing money if they can only sell their seats for 10 bucks compared to 30 a few years ago -- not to mention the inability to sell a few postseason games that don't come around as often as they used to.
But the team is not losing money on this. That highlights my point. There are different levels to fan frustration, and the Cardinals are not hurting as much as some assume.