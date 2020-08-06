IS THERE A CURE FOR STAGNANT OFFENSE?

QUESTION: Defense looks good, thanks to Binnington. Offense seems moribund. Are they getting quality chances or are they playing “old?” A couple of goals by Tarasenko sure would help. Do you think he’ll find his form before it’s too late? Finally, how can the Blues’ parley their great depth into an advantage in the current format?
JT: Well, it was more than just Binnington. He was good. Very good against Colorado. But it wasn't like his Game 7 performance against Boston or anything. Even in getting those 16 shots on goal in the first period, it's not like the Avs sent a ton of high-danger chances at him. But the back end does look good.
Hard to tell on Tarasenko. Nine months away from the game is a long time. These 3 round-robin games _ a non-elimination setting _ is a godsend for him to shake off some rust.
As for the Blues' depth, I'm not sure it's as big of a factor in this setting, because all the teams entering are fresh from the long layoff. It'll be tougher for the Blues to wear them down.
