QUESTION: How much did Arrieta's no-hitter play into pushing him over the edge in the 2015 Cy Young? Would Flaherty need that kind of outing on his 2019 resume to push him over the top?
GOOLD: I didn't have a vote that season for the Cy Young, so I cannot speak from personal experience. But it's rare that voters use one thing to determine their vote. I don't know of any who have, candidly. It's the only thing on concert. If Verlander wins the AL Cy Young Award this year, then his no-hitter will be part of the reason, but it won't be an engine for that decision. Same with Arrieta. It's an adornment on a worthy season. Not the reason the season is worthy. That's just from my personal view and from talking with some voters about their process.
FOLLOW: Do you think Flaherty will finish in the top three of Cy Young voting? Does he have a chance at winning it? I'm trying to think of other contendors for the award.
GOOLD: With the exception of WHIP (Walks-Hits per Innings Pitched), Flaherty does not yet rank in the top five in any category that is going to draw the eye of voters, or at least categories that have in the past. Let's take a tour of them:
168 1/3 innings -- 10th in NL
196 Ks -- 8th
10 Wins, for posterity -- 18th
4.4 WAR -- 9th
1.03 WHIP -- 3rd.
16 Quality Starts -- 12th (22nd when it comes to percentage)
2.99 ERA -- 7th
3.50 defensive independent ERA -- 12th
10.48 k/9 -- 9th
The season is not over, so he will climb in each of those categories if he continues to pitch like he has. My colleague Benjamin Hochman drew the parallel between Arrietta and Flaherty, and that one makes sense. Arrieta had a great stretch through August, and then was dominant in September, too. The Cubs did not lose one of his six starts. He allowed two earned runs in the entire month -- and he went 5-0 in 46 innings with 46 strikeouts and a 0.39 ERA. That helped him win a Cy Young Award. A September like that puts Flaherty firmly in the race.