QUESTION: I understand the risk of playing a really competitive schedule after Colorado, but isn't there a real advantage/edge to be gained in finishing the season against good competition, needing to win all the time? Always seemed the Cards do their best in the playoffs when pushed to the end ('06,'11).
GOOLD: That is a theory that floats through baseball, for sure. That the team that stays sharper has to play like the playoffs in the final week is better geared for the playoffs. They draw back to the 2006 Tigers as an example and the long layoff they had before the Cardinals faced them in the World Series. Color me skeptical. The Dodgers have done alright in recent years with their big leads and their scheduled/curious rest for the players and their NBA-like approach at times to who is on the roster and playing and who is not, and they've got two pennants. It can only help, for sure, but if I have to choose a team with talent over a try-hard group that played for its life down the stretch (ala 2007 Rockies), I'm taking the talent.