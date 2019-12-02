QUESTION: What do you make of the fact that Ozuna has not signed anywhere yet? I get the feeling he’s not getting the big money in the offers he’s gotten so far, otherwise I would have expected a press conference somewhere on it.
GOOLD: Absolutely nothing. Nothing has changed. This is how the offseason goes nowadays, and has for several years now. Matt Holliday signed in January and still got the money he wanted. Dexter Fowler signed in December and got a year more than he was seeking around Thanskgiving. The fact Ozuna hasn't signed yet tells us nothing more than we didn't know going into the holiday and it certainly doesn't mean the market has softened for him, not at all. Today is one of those dates on the calendar that teams work toward -- and then see how they sit after it. For example, teams interested in adding an outfielder are going to see what happens today because
-- Trades could happen.
-- New OF could be free agents if non-tendered today.
Those two things will help shape the market, and teams interested in Ozuna had no reason to sign him before today passes. There's no harm, only benefit. They have more info. And there is no game to play that they need to rush him into the lineup.
FOLLOW-UP: If Marcel signs elsewhere, does the draft pick the Cards get change based on whom he signs with or the dollar amount signed for?
GOOLD: For the Cardinals, no. This is a good question. The Cardinals are going to get a comp pick after the Compensatory Round B, or right after the second round. That's because they didn't get revenue sharing, and they aren't over the luxury tax. They are one of 13 teams that fit into this class, and they're the smallest market size of the group. Now, if they did get revenue sharing then it matters what kind of contract Ozuna signs and whether it's $50m guaranteed or more or less than than $50m guaranteed.