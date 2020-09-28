IS THERE A REALISTIC BAT OUT THERE FOR CARDINALS?

QUESTION: Do you see any bat out there, either free agency or trade, that the Cards could realistically get during the off-season to help the offense?
COMMISH: "Realistically" is the key word here, in how much money do you have to spend or what players they have to trade. One of their potential trade chips is gone with Hudson out for most, if not all, next season because of elbow surgery. Martinez also is damaged goods right now, so it's going to be hard, not made easier by the fact they the Cardinals have Carpenter's $18.5 million on the books for next year and Fowler's $17.5 million. But there's always a hitter, if you look hard enough. There may be more than you think if teams decide not to tender high-salaried players they don't think they can afford with no revenue coming in. With so many variables involved, it's a little early to zero in one or two but the offense definitely needs a transfusion.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!