IS THERE A REALISTIC BAT OUT THERE FOR CARDINALS?
IS THERE A REALISTIC BAT OUT THERE FOR CARDINALS?

Game 1 - Twins beat Cards 7-3

Matt Carpenter strikes out to end Game 1 of the Sept. 8 doubleheader against Minnesota. Carpenter is batting .185 with a .298 slugging percentage. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Do you see any bat out there, either free agency or trade, that the Cards could realistically get during the off-season to help the offense?

COMMISH: "Realistically" is the key word here, in how much money do you have to spend or what players they have to trade. One of their potential trade chips is gone with Hudson out for most, if not all, next season because of elbow surgery. Martinez also is damaged goods right now, so it's going to be hard, not made easier by the fact they the Cardinals have Carpenter's $18.5 million on the books for next year and Fowler's $17.5 million. But there's always a hitter, if you look hard enough. There may be more than you think if teams decide not to tender high-salaried players they don't think they can afford with no revenue coming in. With so many variables involved, it's a little early to zero in one or two but the offense definitely needs a transfusion.

Sports