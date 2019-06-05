QUESTION: While I hope it does well, I'm concerned that the MLS will fail because the stadium is downtown. Most soccer fans are from suburban families, and unfortunately in this city that demographic rarely feels safe going downtown. It's one thing to go downtown to watch the Cards or Blues, since they are generations-long institutions. But a new soccer team?
BENFRED: Why would it be different to go downtown to watch soccer than the Cardinals or the Blues? That implies the choice when you go downtown is, well, this could be dangerous, but it's the Cardinals, so we will risk it! But soccer? Oh, no, that's not worth the risk. I don't think parents think that way with the safety of their families. Maybe I'm wrong.
As for the downtown venue, that's what MLS wants. It's marketing toward younger crowds, crowds that are more likely to live and seek in-city entertainment.
Photo: An interior view of what the St. Louis soccer stadium could look like. Rendering provided to the Post-Dispatch by HOK and Snow Kreilich Architects.