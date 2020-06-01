IS THERE ROOM FOR COMPROMISE?

QUESTION: Where do you think there is room for compromise between the players and owners? If you were part of the negotiation, where would you bend?
GOOLD: I think the compromise comes far closer to what the owners' can stomach. It's common in negotiations to shoot for what you really, really, really want — and aim so far that even a midpoint compromise is a win. That seems to be where we are. MLB has received some elements in the players' proposal that it wants, but didn't have to negotiate.
Now, the crux of the argument — as mentioned earlier — is where the salaries/pay and health/safety land. The owners are going to meet the players on the health/safety concerns. That's a necessity, and that's good faith negotiations because what is at stake for both sides, and the awful look it would be if MLB came back and forced its majority of players into uncomfortable health situations.
That said, the salary part is harder. It sure seems like a cut of future revenues or a larger cut of postseason revenues is going to have to bridge the gap.
