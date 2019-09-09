QUESTION: Does it almost seem like Wainwright's solid performances over the last few weeks has in a way complicated his status for next year?
GOOLD: You mean like last year at the same time? What a complication! The Cardinals ended up with a sweet contract and a pitcher who has provided for them in the race. All contract issues should be so complicated. I don't think it has done anything except proved to him what's possible when he's healthy. And he's healthy.
FOLLOW: Wainwright has had a very good return of health and the results have been good enough for him to definitely come back. I expect him to for no other reasons than once is all athletes get and he loves to compete. However for the same reason as last seasons bad results could influence him in wanting to leave on good terms and he has a busy life. IF he returns, would you expect a contract o/u 14 million?
GOOLD: Under with the guarantee, laced with incentives. Same as this year.