IS WAINO'S FUTURE TIED TO YADI'S?
Cardinals vs Cubs

Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright walk to the dugout after warming up before the first inning of the Cardinals game in Chicago on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. It could be Wainwright's last start as a member of the Cardinals. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION:  I'm hoping Molina comes back, but if he doesn't who would you like to see come in? Is Wainwright coming back dependent on Molina?

GOOLD: I don't really have a stake in this, and will cover and interview whoever they bring in at catcher. I don't think A.J. Pierzynski is going to come out of retirement, because I always did enjoy talking to him. Besides, you don't want a good talker as a fan, you want a good catcher.

Wainwright told me during the summer that he and Molina spoke in the clubhouse and also later about sticking together. They wanted to keep that possibility open as they considered options. A package deal? No. Wainwright will have a handful of suitors, and he's got ties to at least one team (Atlanta) that is interested. From talking to both players, it seems like being together is part of the decision, not all of the decision, not a litmus test for their division.

