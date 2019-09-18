QUESTION: How has Jake Walman looked so far? Has anyone asked him about not being a "black ace"?
TOM T.: Haven't had a chance to ask Jake about that this season -- with the construction going on at Centene, we can't get into the locker room to do interviews, so it's harder to get players. But just looking at how Walman has been deployed in practice, he's clearly down on the list. He was paired with Rob O'Gara, who's under contract with San Antonio (and not the Blues) Wednesday night.
In practice, the Blues paired Reinke with Carl Gunnarsson, so he could play alongside a veteran. And Mikkola skates with Pouliot, another guy who has been around. Walman has been the odd man out.