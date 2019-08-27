Subscribe for 99¢
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals

Kolten Wong of the St. Louis Cardinals flips a ball to first with his glove for the out during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: Is this the year Kolten Wong wins the Gold Glove?

BENFRED: It should be, yes. And he had a strong case last year. Last year, I think the innings played hurt him. This year, he's top-three in innings at the position.

Ironically, Wong was ticked when he did not win last year. This season, he's made a point to not get caught up in these things. Would he love it? Sure. But it's not consuming him.

The year he improved his focus on things that matter more to the team is likely the year he wins. There's a lesson there.