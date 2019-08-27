QUESTION: Is this the year Kolten Wong wins the Gold Glove?
BENFRED: It should be, yes. And he had a strong case last year. Last year, I think the innings played hurt him. This year, he's top-three in innings at the position.
Ironically, Wong was ticked when he did not win last year. This season, he's made a point to not get caught up in these things. Would he love it? Sure. But it's not consuming him.
The year he improved his focus on things that matter more to the team is likely the year he wins. There's a lesson there.