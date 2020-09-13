IS WONG HERE FOR THE LONG HAUL?

QUESTION: Will the Cards just extend Kolten Wong's option or try to sign him long term? Just extending him a year does not exude confidence in him. How much does the lack of revenue play into it?
GORDO: I do not see the Cardinals going longer term with Wong. As I said, this team will have interesting payroll flexibility for the 2022 season. That's where we could see major change, including at second base. I could see the team spending money elsewhere on the field to add more heft at that point.
I do see Wong one more season year on the affordable option because he is in the upper tier of offensive performers on this team. (I know, I know, faint praise.)
