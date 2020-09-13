 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IS WONG HERE FOR THE LONG HAUL?
0 comments

IS WONG HERE FOR THE LONG HAUL?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Cardinals V Cincinnati

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong (160 fields a ground single by Cincinnati Reds Brian Goodwin (17) in the sixth inning in a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Will the Cards just extend Kolten Wong's option or try to sign him long term? Just extending him a year does not exude confidence in him. How much does the lack of revenue play into it?

GORDO: I do not see the Cardinals going longer term with Wong. As I said, this team will have interesting payroll flexibility for the 2022 season. That's where we could see major change, including at second base. I could see the team spending money elsewhere on the field to add more heft at that point.

I do see Wong one more season year on the affordable option because he is in the upper tier of offensive performers on this team. (I know, I know, faint praise.)

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports