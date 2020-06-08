IS YADI IN DECLINE?

QUESTION: Have you seen any decline in Yadi’s performance over the last 3 years?
GOOLD: His game has changed as some areas have declined, and so he's had to compensate with others. He's not popping off 20 homers or slugging like he used to. He has days where he's limited behind the plate and has to compensate elsewhere. That comes from catching as much as he does -- and that's also a reason why he catches as much as he does. He feels that he can influence a game (and a season) by handling more pitches, calling more pitches, and that he can do more to help the team win in that way when other facets of his game aren't there.
One area where he has improved, for example, is with his health and fitness and how he manages and maintains his legs through the season. He's felt better behind the plate on defense the past few years because of that, and he's also had rest forced upon him in each of those seasons with injury. Talking with him about how his game has shifted and what he tries to do as he ages has been fascinating.
Follow-up: Yadi has to be a free agent to take a pay cut. Is he posturing about playing elsewhere to get DeWitt to pay more? Outside of St Lou, where do you feel he would prefer to be ? I would think it would not be anywhere that’s isn’t a contender
GOOLD: Right. He's doing what any of us would do and should do, and that's gain leverage wherever he can find it. Why would he accept a pay cut, when he doesn't have to today? Yes, to take a substantial cut he has to become a free agent anyway, so why not make the most of it. He would prefer to play a lot and play for a contender. So, we'll see where the options are come this winter.
Would be interesting to see what what catching situations are like for the teams clustered around his home in Jupiter, Fla., for example. The Mets? Hmmm ...
