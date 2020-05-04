IS YADI OVERPLAYING HIS HAND?

QUESTION: Do you think Yadier Molina is overplaying his hand on the free agency thing? He is 37 and his production is in decline. Yes, he’s likely a HOFer, but teams (except for the Cards in his case) pay for future production, not past.
GOOLD: I do not. If he wants to try free agency, that's his choice and it makes sense, but he also has to be prepared for the free-agent offers not to be as a starter or not to be what he's looking for either. That's the risk.
An important point of information: There are rules regarding this that I feel are important to point out. Molina is coming to the end of a three-year, $60-million contract and that sets his current salary at $20 million. The CBA governs how much of a pay cut a player can take from his current team. If the Cardinals are going to offer him a salary below that threshold -- and it's possible because, say, it's $10 million a year, that would be lower -- then by rule he has to become a free agent now before he can sign it.
You may recall that Adam Wainwright went through this same thing. He had an agreement with the Cardinals in October. But the financial terms of his deal were not submitted until much later because, by rule, to accept a significant cut in salary he had to first become a free agent. When he did, the contract was completed, the terms public, and he was back with the Cardinals.
Same thing in play for Molina now that we're into the season -- if he is going to take a pay cut to return.
Follow-up: So by floating the free agency idea is Yadi trying to put more pressure on the Cards to meet his contract demands? It seems from press reports that the Cards want to extend him.
GOOLD: Kind of. After talking with him and seeing those comments, it dawns on me that he's just being honest.
In January, his priority was to play two more years WITH the Cardinals or not play at all. He explained that he's had a chance to rethink, and he's not played games for what will be at least two months. And so his priorities have shifted. He wants to play two more years and hopes it's with the Cardinals, but the priority is on playing two more years -- not having them be with the Cardinals. That's it.
The Cardinals do want to extend him. They cannot at this time. Also, as we've detailed in this chat and probably will over and over and over again -- for good reason -- finances have changed. The payroll for 2021 for all teams is going to reflect the loss of revenue from 2020.
