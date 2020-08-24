ISSUES IN THE OUTFIELD

QUESTION: What happens to Lane Thomas (above left) and Austin Dean (right) with rosters shrinking?
GOOLD: They have to get cleared first. The Cardinals were expecting that to happen on Saturday. It did not. They were hopeful it would happen Sunday. As of Sunday morning's report from MLB, it had not happened yet. Most likely, they'll be part of the workouts Monday -- unless there is some roster move going on behind closed doors that would keep them from joining the team.
Both of them still have options remaining and can be sent to the alternate site without much trouble once they've been placed back on the 40-man roster coming off the COVID-19 IL. Those moves are going to happen by this weekend, it appears.
Follow-up: Great to see Carlson get his first homer and Bader string together some hits. Some consistent offensive production from the outfield would certainly be welcome. Get Thomas back soon and let these guys prove if they're major league material or not.
GOOLD: This is a reality of baseball: Outfielders need to be offensive positions. The Cardinals cannot be a consistent, thriving offense without production from at least the corners that are at or better than league average. A drag on the offense last year was subpar production from the outfield, and specifically at cleanup and leadoff. They were, not too long ago, the only team to hit their outfielders 7-8-9, and that was telling.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.