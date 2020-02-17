ISSUES WITH CARPENTER

COMMENT: Was Carpenter kidding about not understanding why the fans are upset with the team's performance last year? He should look in the mirror. His demeanor at the plate was one of a person thinking he was entitled to his own strike zone and knew it better than the umpire.
GOOLD: He is not joking.
And neither am I when I tell you that Carpenter has, through the years, been shown to have one of the best feels for the strike zones in the game, so much so that, anecdotally, I know of some players and umpires that do suggest that Carpenter has better feel for it than the ump. It's Carpenter's job to adjust, however. That is true.
Follow-up: If Carp doesn't return to form early this year, how does the FO move on from him?
GOOLD: He has a no-trade clause -- and he has since the end of last season; let's not start that nonsense again -- so they're likely to just choose someone to play ahead of him, and find a role for him off the bench playing a bunch of different positions. They'd do that before they would move him out just because or something.