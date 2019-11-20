COMMENT: I'm going to take the optimistic view on the early part of the season. The gritty, veteran team knows how to win and it shows, especially in close games. There's still a lot of room for improvement, however, even though I thought they played very well against Tampa Bay.
JT: When I talked to Matthew Tkachuk in Calgary on that Blues road trip, he made it crystal clear: It all starts with the defense and the goaltending with the Blues. Their D-corps is very good, and maybe a little underrated in the overall hockey world. And with a guy like Binnington in goal you've got to feel that you've got a chance to win every night. (Allen seems to have found a groove in his last two games as well.)
The question is, can they generate enough offense over the long haul without Tarasenko. And if they lose another core offensive player for an extended period due to injury, they could have a problem.