QUESTION: How does the team go about improving the power play?
TOM T.: I was listening to NHL radio on Sirius one day during the playoffs, and they were talking about the players on the Blues' first power-play unit and couldn't understand why some of the team's best players weren't on it. The answer, for those of us who watched the team all season long, was they had those guys on it and it didn't work, so Berube was trying anyone he could.
It's clearly not a personnel issue, because they've got guys who do great five-on-five and then do nothing at five-on-four. It needs to be a mental adjustment. Move the puck more quickly. Take shots more quickly. Try a one-timer for a change. The Blues love to work the puck around the perimeter waiting for, uh, someone to trip? Two players to bump into each other? I would love to see how the Blues' number of one-timers compared to the rest of the league.
Maybe it just seems low to us since we see it and don't see every other team's power play all the time. Win the faceoff, get set up, and then shoot!
Follow-up: Growing up watching Hull, then Big Al and Pronger scoring so many one-timers -- it is frustrating to watch the power play. Blues should look to have defensemen on their opposite side to create room for the one-timers, like Gunnarsson's game-winner in Game 2.
TOM T.: Parayko (above) seemed to get better at it as the postseason went on, and you can't take a one-timer every time (unless you're getting really good passes), but the Blues seemed to have everyone getting the puck on the wrong side. And, as Gunnarsson showed, a one-timer doesn't have to be 90 mph. If you're getting the shot off quickly, a slower speed can work just as well if the goalie isn't in position yet.