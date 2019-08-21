QUESTION: If you're Berube, how do you set your lines to start the season? Do you try to recapture the magic of the Schenn-Tarasenko-Schwartz line? If so, who plays opposite Perron on the O'Reilly line? If Bozak is your 3rd line C, does that keep Sunny down on the 4th line?
GORDO: Start with the same Top 6 you won with against Boston. Right now you are missing Barbashev from the fourth line and Maroon from the third line, but you presumably will get a healthy Thomas back for the third line and we earlier went over the fourth-line possibilities.
Follow-up: Who do you see as the No. 2 center? Bozak seems to have the inside track, but he's really more a 3. Sunny had a breakout last year, but I don't see him there yet. Does a strong camp earn Thomas a shot?
GORDO: Bozak is really the No. 3 center and he is very good in that role. I see Thomas moving up to the No. 2 role at some point. But right now O'Reilly and Schenn are the top two centers.