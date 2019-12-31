IT'S THE BLUES AND THE CUP, THEN EVERYTHING ELSE

The great Larry Bird once asked his competitors a question before he dominated them in the 3-point shooting contest at the NBA All-Star game: “Who’s coming in second?”
When it comes to the 2019 edition of the Post-Dispatch annual ranking of the year’s biggest sports stories, the Blues are Bird.
No one else stands a chance.
The hometown hockey team’s historic run to the organization’s first championship topped a banner sports year by lifting a Stanley Cup championship banner.
St. Louis sports fans gained two new teams, news that could have led this list in a normal year. Same for the Cardinals coming four wins short of another World Series appearance. A Cardinals legend made Cooperstown. Our region's fight against the NFL intensified. Missouri fired a football coach, hired another and brought a basketball rivalry back from the dead.
Nothing surpasses the elation of the Blues lifting Lord Stanley's Cup.
The others were playing for second.
Here's a look at the top 10 St. Louis sports stories of 2018: