Other teams had more star power; but did anyone have more depth? Over the second half of the season, that depth allowed the Blues to overcome injuries and sidestep slumps. During the regular season, they had 13 players with 10 or more goals, tied for the league-high with Carolina.
During the playoffs, 20 of the 21 skaters who played scored at least one goal. The Blues had the bodies to overcome Robert Thomas' wrist injury, Vince Dunn's head and facial injuries, and two suspensions without skipping a beat in the postseason.