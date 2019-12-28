6. IT TAKES A VILLAGE

While the Cardinals were successful inside Busch Stadium, they also were successful outside of it. Ballpark Village, Phase One, which opened in 2014, featured restaurants and bars and the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame. Phase Two, which is in progress, will feature an office tower (completed), a residential tower, a hotel and retail pavilion.
Three million-plus fans are enjoying themselves in the park every year. But now the Busch Stadium experience has taken on an entirely new dimension and, when finished, Ballpark Village will be a downtown showpiece.