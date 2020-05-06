IT'S ALL ABOUT THE TV DOLLARS

QUESTION: If the NHL was willing to play less than 82 games during a strike-shortened seasons, why shouldn't the NHL play fewer than 82 games during a pandemic-shortened season?
JT: It's the TV dollars. Simply stated, you don't get 82 games worth of TV dollars if you're not playing 82 games. I think the league could lose about $1 billion if the season is just canceled without playing any more games. Estimates are that those losses could be cut to about $650 million with the TV money generated from a full regular season and full playoffs.
And there's a vast difference between a strike/lockout -- a scenario in which labor and management are at odds -- and a pandemic in which the players and management are in accord. Don't you think?
