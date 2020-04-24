It's Musial vs. Pujols in the final round of the STL Sports Showdown

Stan Musial and Albert Pujols

Hall of Famer Stan Musial and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, during a portrait session at Busch Stadium in 2009. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

Two iconic St. Louis Cardinals from two different eras are facing off in the final round as you pick the top pro athlete in St. Louis history.

Stan Musial and Albert Pujols, each three-time MVP Award winners, are left after the voters have winnowed the field of 32 down to two in the STL Sports Showdown, presented by Kenrick's Meats & Catering.

Musial defeated Bob Gibson, and Pujols defeated Lou Brock in the semifinal voting.

Starting today, you can vote daily to pick the winner. Voting ends at midnight on Sunday.

Click here to cast your final round votes.

Voters will be selected at random after each round and will receive a $25 Kenrick's gift card.  A grand prize winner will receive a chest freezer with a Jumbo Family Pack worth more than $200.  

Congrats to our early winners:

Round 1: Leonard Perry, Granite City

Round 2: Janice McBroom, House Springs

Round 3: Carol Horn, St. Louis

Click here to see the entire bracket.

Remember this is a bracket. There no doubt will be some anguish and injustice as choices are made along the way. That’s part of the fun.

Here's a look at the voting  results, and the final round matchup.

