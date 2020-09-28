 Skip to main content
IT'S NOT A CHAT WITHOUT AN ARENADO QUESTION
Arenado, Rockies miss playoffs for 2nd straight season

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado reacts after striking out against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood, while catcher Austin Barnes, center, and home plate umpire Mark Ripperger watch during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

QUESTION: The Cards need a big bat, Arenado is that bat. He'll make the whole lineup stronger. Colorado can't be asking for a ton with the fact he could opt out. Maybe a sign and trade with the Rox?

COMMISH: Colorado has to have some pitching, and some inexpensive pitching. The Cardinals have to have some payroll relief. You just can't slap $33 million into your payroll and make it fit without unloading large portions of it, and Colorado doesn't want to take on any money.

FOLLOW-UP: Do would you sacrifice signing Yadi and extending Wong to get Arenado and be able to pay his 30 million in whatever fair deal they could come up with?

COMMISH: The Cardinals are not going to pay Arenado $30 plus million next year. The only team that is going to do that in 2021 is Colorado, because the Rockies have to.

