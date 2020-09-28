IT'S NOT A CHAT WITHOUT AN ARENADO QUESTION

QUESTION: The Cards need a big bat, Arenado is that bat. He'll make the whole lineup stronger. Colorado can't be asking for a ton with the fact he could opt out. Maybe a sign and trade with the Rox?
COMMISH: Colorado has to have some pitching, and some inexpensive pitching. The Cardinals have to have some payroll relief. You just can't slap $33 million into your payroll and make it fit without unloading large portions of it, and Colorado doesn't want to take on any money.
FOLLOW-UP: Do would you sacrifice signing Yadi and extending Wong to get Arenado and be able to pay his 30 million in whatever fair deal they could come up with?
COMMISH: The Cardinals are not going to pay Arenado $30 plus million next year. The only team that is going to do that in 2021 is Colorado, because the Rockies have to.
