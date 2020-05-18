IT'S NOT JUST TAMPA AND OAKLAND. EVEN THE CUBS ARE HURTING

QUESTION: Do you think this year's events will affect some of the struggling teams? Do you see any teams getting more leverage to move, like Tampa? Do you see any who might not survive it if this lasts into next year? Some of these teams don't have deep pockets -- how long would a wealthy owner want to pay out of pocket?
GOOLD: The ramifications of this year could be industry-changing. Absolutely. There are teams that will be in financial trouble -- and the league (other owners) will have to bail them out. It's entirely possible that coming out of this there's more and more and more talk about expansion, just to get the cash infusion from expansion fees. The owners could use that to support some of the teams that are struggling at the end of this.
A real question is what the Cubs look like after this -- what with the launch of their new network coinciding with zero games, a hotel that is empty beside the ballpark, and all of the work to revitalize the area and change the area around the ballpark. Those loans must be paid, right?
And they're not alone. You mention Tampa. Oakland is also in a bind. The league has deep pockets. And those will be explored to save some of the teams, or at least support them in the short-term.
