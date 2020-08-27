 Skip to main content
IVAN BARBASHEV, Forward
Barbashev: report card

GORDO ON BARBASHEV: The Blues missed him during the postseason. He played just three games before and after his paternity leave and he still delivered 15 hits. Barbashev’s absence contributed to the team’s inability to sustain offensive zone pressure. His 144 hits during the regular season ranked second on the team. His ice time increased by 2 minutes, to 13:27 per game, and he chipped in with 11 goals and 15 assists in 69 games despite his deployment (60.7 percent defensive zone starts). He remained a liability in the faceoff circle (45.4 percent) and his possession metrics slipped a notch.

GRADE: B

