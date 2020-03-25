4. IVAN HERRERA, Catcher

Bats/Throws: R/R ... Height: 6-0 ... Age: 19
Acquired: International free agent (Panama), 2016.
In 2019: 87 games, .284/.374/.405, .779 OPS, 9 HR, 19 XB, 47 RBIs, 40 BB, 72 K at Class A Peoria and Class A Palm Beach, combined.
Baseball America ranking: No. 5.
MLB.com ranking: No. 7.
Scouting report: One of the youngest players in major-league spring training had some of the most-seasoned moments, too, and not all of them came behind the plate or in games. Ivan Herrera, one of the top teen catching prospects in baseball, impressed coaches and peers with his feel for the game — whether that was in the sunrise workouts with other catchers or as a pinch-runner in a game when he opted to tag up from first on a fly ball and put a run in motion.
But then, Herrera had already, obviously, impressed the Cardinals. The club used one of its select spots for the Arizona Fall League on the 19-year-old Panamanian, and he went out to the invitation-only league and did what he always does: hit. In 10 games (41 plate appearances), Herrera had a .324/.439/.382 slash line for a .821 OPS against some of the better pitching prospects in the majors, most if not all older than him. Signed for a $200,000 bonus, Herrera asserted himself offensively first – hitting around .340 in his first 77 games as a pro, and in his first 166 games as a pro he has a .397 on-base percentage.
He continues to improve behind the plate as a receiver, and the arm strength he has naturally is synching better with his mechanics, his footwork, his release. At the same age, Carson Kelly and Andrew Knizner were either not yet catchers (Knizner) or just making the transition to the position (Kelly). Herrera is the next in that line, and his advanced play at his age puts him ahead of any Cardinals catching prospect at the same age since Yadier Molina.
“Herrera has the strong, athletic frame to catch and is willing to learn,” Baseball America writes. “Herrera will be just 19 on opening day and has lots of time to polish his game. He has the upside of an everyday catcher.”
ETA: Pragmatically, 2022.
