QUESTION: With Jose Martínez's triple Sunday, does that secure his spot on the postseason roster? Or was he secure already?
COMMISH: Martinez was already on. Despite his lackluster second half, he still is one of the top pinch-hitters of all time and it sends a very bad message to the team to be leaving off players who have been with them all year. So, Wacha makes it, too, in my opinion.
Follow-up: Any chance that Rangel Ravelo could overtake Jose Martinez for a playoff roster spot? His pinch at-bats have been pretty good recently.
COMMISH: Ravelo will travel with the team, but Martinez deserves that job because of his body of work over three years rather than a few weeks. It would be nice to have both, but they're going to have to have another player with speed who can play the outfield, like Arozarena.