GORDO ON FLAHERTY: He met expectations during his first 12 starts, going 4-3 with a 3.76 ERA. Flaherty, 23, was allowing too many homers (11) and walking too many batters (20) to that point of the season, but he was powering through. Then he allowed 22 runs in 25 1/3 innings his next five starts before heading into the break on Sunday's high note — holding the Giants to one run on two hits in seven innings. Imagine the difference Flaherty (4-6, 4.64 ERA) could make if he pitches like that during the second half.
View comments
Most Popular
Print Ads
Ads
Attn Advertising Department
405-745-1100