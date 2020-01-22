JACOB DE LA ROSE, Forward
JACOB DE LA ROSE, Forward

Jacob de la Rose

GORDO ON DE LA ROSE: The Blues sent some offensive upside in Robby Fabbri to Detroit to gain another fourth-line soldier in de la Rose. He embraced his role after coming over from the Red Wings, delivering 66 hits in 28 games. De la Rose has chipped in as a penalty killer, but he doesn’t add much offense (one goal, four assists) and he isn’t good in the faceoff circle (43.8 percent). He isn’t as versatile as other Blues forwards and he may not see much action if the Blues get healthier for the stretch run.

Grade: C

