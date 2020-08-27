 Skip to main content
JACOB DE LA ROSE, Forward
JACOB DE LA ROSE, Forward

GORDO ON DE LA ROSE: He plunged all the way out of the playing rotation during the regular season. Then he magically resurfaced in the postseason due to injuries and Barbashev’s absence. He had 17 hits with no penalties in five games in Edmonton, but he also had no takeaways. He struggled in the faceoff circle in the regular season (44.1 percent) and did worse in the postseason (40 percent).

De la Rose skated well, but he suffered an ill-timed mishap against the Canucks — stepping on a puck in his own zone and keeling over to give away a critical goal.

Grade: C-minus

